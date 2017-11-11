Columbus church sign pokes fun at Apple autocorrect glitch - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus church sign pokes fun at Apple autocorrect glitch

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
and Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Britt David Baptist Church has done it again! The church who went viral in January with their "CATCH GOD INSIDE, HOWBOW DAH?" sign now has a newly assembled sign in front of their building.

The sign reads: "The Lord is my shepherd – A?– shall not want."

The sentence references the Apple system update where the letter 'I' has been noted to autocorrect to the letter 'A' with a question mark.

Apple says they are aware of the glitch and will be fixing the issue accordingly.

The man behind these clever signs at Britt David Baptist Church is our very own WTVM intern, Alex Jones!

