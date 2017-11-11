Georgia church sign pokes fun at Apple autocorrect glitch

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A west Georgia church's clever outdoor sign is making the rounds on social media.

Britt David Baptist Church has done it again! The church who went viral in January with their "CATCH GOD INSIDE, HOWBOW DAH?" sign now has a newly assembled sign in front of their building.

The sign reads: "The Lord is my shepherd – A?– shall not want."

The sentence references the Apple system update where the letter 'I' has been noted to autocorrect to the letter 'A' with a question mark.

Apple says they are aware of the glitch and will be fixing the issue accordingly.

The man behind these clever signs at Britt David Baptist Church is WTVM intern, Alex Jones!

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.