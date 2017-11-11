Veterans honored by Congressman, GA Governor at Vietnam Commemor - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Veterans honored by Congressman, GA Governor at Vietnam Commemorative Service

(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)
(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM) (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)
(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM) (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley celebrating Veterans Day as one local church holding a special ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans. 

Favor of West Georgia and Friendship Baptist Church honored 100 Vietnam Veterans with special certificates and pins from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. 

This is the third annual year the non-profit organization recognized Vietnam Veterans and seeking to help and honor every one of them across the Valley.

Favor representatives say their sole purpose is to assist each Veteran with the proper compensation, housing, and healthcare. 

"There are too many Vietnam veterans that are suffering from presumptive illnesses such has certain different types of cancer, diabetes, congestive heart failure, high blood pressure and the list goes on and on," says Hayward McBride, Favor Chairman of Board of Directors.

Edgar Buchanan with Favor marketing says, "We would like people to know that we are looking for members to join favor to help seek out Veterans that may need help."

This program is for veterans that need help but Saturday's ceremony was super special in recognition of those who served in Vietnam.

