Fans gather at one-day rivalry Chick-fil-A for UGA, AU game

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - One restaurant popular among many here in the south set up a location on the Georgia-Alabama State line for the deep south's oldest football rivalry.

On the State line in West Point, Georgia is where hundreds came to enjoy the deep south's oldest rivalry of UGA and Auburn.

Chick-fil-A opened a one day only "Rivalry Restaurant to customers free of charge where half the restaurant was painted and decorated in Auburn Colors and the other half in Georgia Colors.

Former UGA quarterback David Greene and Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes were in attendance reminiscing about the time they spent playing college ball.

"It brings back memories. It's a lot of love in the air, the way I look at it, it's going to be a good game today. I look forward to my Auburn Tigers come up with the upset," says Former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes.

Former UGA quarterback David Greene says, "Hey I'm fired up about this game. Both teams are playing awesome. I like my dawgs and how they've been playing all year. I got a lot of respect for the Auburn tiger team they play good ball."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.