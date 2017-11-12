3-car accident on Hwy. 280 EB in Phenix City

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.More >>
A group of community members in East Alabama and West Georgia are working to ensure that our fallen veterans are remembered during the holiday season. Each December, a wreath-laying ceremony called Wreaths Across America, is held at national cemeteries across the United States.More >>
The Greater Columbus Fair is now here in the fountain city. The festivities start Thursday, November 9 and it will last ten days at the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
No matter what time of year it is, cybersecurity should always be on your mind. With the holiday season comes prime time for scammers.More >>
A west Georgia church's clever outdoor sign is making the rounds on social media. The sign reads: "The Lord is my shepherd – A?– shall not want."More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
It was more than just about honoring veterans this past Veteran's Day for Cassie Lohrey.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.More >>
