3-car accident on Hwy. 280 EB in Phenix City - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

3-car accident on Hwy. 280 EB in Phenix City

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM) (Source: Chandler Morgan/WTVM)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A three-car accident on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City is causing delays.

The accident is causing major delays both east and westbound. Traffic is down to one lane eastbound.

It appears a car was rear-ended and then crushed between two other vehicles, sending one vehicle into the median.

We do not yet know if there are any injuries.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly