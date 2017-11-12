3-car accident on Hwy. 280 EB in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A three-car accident on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City is causing delays.

The accident is causing major delays both east and westbound. Traffic is down to one lane eastbound.

It appears a car was rear-ended and then crushed between two other vehicles, sending one vehicle into the median.

#TRAFFIC: Multiple Vehicle Ax causing heavy delays in Phenix City on 280 bypass. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/4gaWGKFvLr — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 12, 2017

We do not yet know if there are any injuries.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

