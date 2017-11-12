Cybersecurity experts warn of online holiday scams

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – No matter what time of year it is, cybersecurity should always be on your mind.

With the holiday season comes prime time for scammers. With some of the biggest shopping days just around the corner, it is important to make sure you are safe shopping online.

"It's a great idea to stick to Amazon and Target and that sort of thing," says Auburn's Cyber Security Manager Daniel Newton.

Sticking with stores you know online can be extremely important. When you make a purchase from a business you don't recognize, you never know what could be on the other side of the screen.

Shopping online can cause big risk for customers who are innocently trying to purchase goods and have their credit card information stolen.

“It can cause a lot of problems if you've got recurring billing set up because you have to go through the process of canceling that card with your bank. Also, with your information just generally being out there in the world like that it can be used for just about anything," said Newton.

If you do decide to make a purchase from a website that requires you to meet the seller, be sure to have a safe plan for exchanging goods.

"It's a good idea if you buy something from Craigslist or something like that finds a public meeting spot," says Newton, "Some towns already have suggested spots where things are under surveillance and if anything is weird the police can get there quickly. A police station is a good place to meet someone for a person to person transaction and also it's just a good idea to keep in mind that anything that seems too good to be true probably is."

