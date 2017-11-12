BBB offers tips for seasonal job searching

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Christmas holiday is inching closer and this means an influx of people will be looking for a seasonal job.

The Better Business Bureau wants job seekers to be careful when filling out applications and know not all retailers are beefing up hiring for the season so jobs may be more limited than you think.

If people are looking to get their hands on a part-time job just in time for the holidays, the Better Business Bureau is offering ways to maximize their chances in bringing home some extra cash for Christmas gifts.

The organization suggests starting your hunt now. Retailers have already begun screening candidates as early as October.

Don't get discouraged though, seasonal hiring continues to grow well into December as in-store traffic increases.

You should also keep all options open- do not confine yourself to large retail and department stores.

Smaller stores also take on extra help to deal with the growth in holiday shopping.

One more way to increase that extra cash flow is to register with temp agencies and network with family and friends on finding a seasonal job.

The Better Business Bureau wants job seekers to be aware of scammers.

Scammers will be out trying to entice you with promises of big money for small jobs.

Be sure to ask many questions, and go with your gut if something does not feel right.

Rember that if it is too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.