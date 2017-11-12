Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre releases statement

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
(WTVM) – A female Fox News contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago and now the representative has released a statement calling the allegations false.

Jehmu Green's tweets on alleged sexual assault

In a series of tweets replying to the hashtag #RoyMooreChildMolester, Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.

Green tweets: In 1996, I was sexually assaulted by Calvin Smyre at the Democratic convention in Chicago. I reported it to the Deputy Political Director of the DNC and the Assistant to the Political Director. They both told me to stay quiet or risk never working for Democrats again.

Twenty years later (in 2016), I sat down on the first night of the Democratic convention in Philadelphia and there he was: the monster, the "Dean" of the Georgia House of Representatives sitting 2 feet in front of me. It took all I had not to choke him.

Green goes on to say that she was silenced by senior Democratic operatives and lists this as one of the reasons she ran for chair of the DNC.

Green also states she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was sexually assaulted, but Green claims her story was passed on because she didn't have a police report.

Rep. Calvin Smyre responds to sexual assault allegations

Representative Smyre has released the following statement on the allegations.

"I have recently been made aware of a troubling accusation of sexual misconduct by touching. In an alleged 1996 incident, Jehmu Greene accuses me of touching her inappropriately in an elevator after a night of drinking during the 1996 Democratic Convention. I have not consumed any alcohol of any kind since 1993 and I know I am not the person who inappropriately touched her. I do not doubt the sincerity of her recollection or the legitimacy of her pain. Any accusation of sexual harassment, assault or predatory behavior should always be viewed as a serious matter, and anyone in a position of power has the superior obligation to ensure the victim is not revictimized. However, I do plan on defending myself against these false charges. My legislative record reflects my strong support against sexual assault and for issues facing women in our society."

-Calvin Smyre

Background on Rep. Smyre and Green

Smyre has served West Georgia for 42 years in the Georgia General Assembly and is Dean of the House, Chair Emeritus of House Democratic Caucus, DPG & NBCSL. Smyre was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1974 as its youngest member at 26 years of age.

Green is a Fox News contributor based out of New York who covers social justice and politics. She has been with the cable news network since November 2010.

In 2010, she was appointed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to serve on the U.S. National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Also, she served as the first African-American president of the Rock the Vote organization from 2000-2005.

These accusations come after Roy Moore, Louis C.K., George Takei, and Kevin Spacey, among others have been accused of sexual misconduct.

