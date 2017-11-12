Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre releases statement

(WTVM) – A female Fox News contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago and now the representative has released a statement calling the allegations false.

Jehmu Green's tweets on alleged sexual assault

In a series of tweets replying to the hashtag #RoyMooreChildMolester, Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.

1. As #RoyMooreChildMolester trends, Democrats need to figure out how we will purge the sexual predators and harrasers out of our party. #BelieveWomen #ROSEARMY — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 10, 2017

Green tweets: In 1996, I was sexually assaulted by Calvin Smyre at the Democratic convention in Chicago. I reported it to the Deputy Political Director of the DNC and the Assistant to the Political Director. They both told me to stay quiet or risk never working for Democrats again.

2. In 1996, I was sexually assaulted by @CalvinSmyre at the Democratic convention in Chicago. I reported it to the Deputy Political Director of the DNC and the Assistant to the Political Director. They both told me to stay quiet or risk never working for Democrats again. #metoo — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 10, 2017

Twenty years later (in 2016), I sat down on the first night of the Democratic convention in Philadelphia and there he was: the monster, the "Dean" of the Georgia House of Representatives sitting 2 feet in front of me. It took all I had not to choke him.

3. 20 years later, I sat down on the first night of the Democratic convention in Philadelphia and there he was: the monster, the "Dean" of the Georgia House of Representatives sitting 2 feet in front of me. It took all I had not to choke him. #metoo — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 10, 2017

I remember clearly the monster that pushed me up against an elevator wall, shoved a hand between my legs & used the other to grab my breast. Its name is @CalvinSmyre. Every single time I've seen it sauntering around Democratic events I've been physically sickened by its presence. https://t.co/385GOLXAO0 — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 13, 2017

Green goes on to say that she was silenced by senior Democratic operatives and lists this as one of the reasons she ran for chair of the DNC.

4. I was sexually assaulted by a DNC member at a Democratic convention and then silenced by senior democratic operatives. This is one of the reasons I ran for DNC Chair. One of the reasons I endorsed @TomPerez is because of his zero-tolerance response after hearing my story. — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 10, 2017

Green also states she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was sexually assaulted, but Green claims her story was passed on because she didn't have a police report.

8. How many stories of assault and harassment have never been told because of political connections? I told @AJC about being assaulted by one of the most powerful Democrats in Georgia. Their editors passed on it because I "didn't have a police report." #metoo — Jehmu (@Jehmu) November 10, 2017

Rep. Calvin Smyre responds to sexual assault allegations

Representative Smyre has released the following statement on the allegations.

"I have recently been made aware of a troubling accusation of sexual misconduct by touching. In an alleged 1996 incident, Jehmu Greene accuses me of touching her inappropriately in an elevator after a night of drinking during the 1996 Democratic Convention. I have not consumed any alcohol of any kind since 1993 and I know I am not the person who inappropriately touched her. I do not doubt the sincerity of her recollection or the legitimacy of her pain. Any accusation of sexual harassment, assault or predatory behavior should always be viewed as a serious matter, and anyone in a position of power has the superior obligation to ensure the victim is not revictimized. However, I do plan on defending myself against these false charges. My legislative record reflects my strong support against sexual assault and for issues facing women in our society." -Calvin Smyre

Background on Rep. Smyre and Green

Smyre has served West Georgia for 42 years in the Georgia General Assembly and is Dean of the House, Chair Emeritus of House Democratic Caucus, DPG & NBCSL. Smyre was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1974 as its youngest member at 26 years of age.

Green is a Fox News contributor based out of New York who covers social justice and politics. She has been with the cable news network since November 2010.

In 2010, she was appointed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to serve on the U.S. National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Also, she served as the first African-American president of the Rock the Vote organization from 2000-2005.

These accusations come after Roy Moore, Louis C.K., George Takei, and Kevin Spacey, among others have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.