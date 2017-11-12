Downtown LaGrange hotel set to open in December - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Downtown LaGrange hotel set to open in December

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The downtown LaGrange Courtyard by Marriott hotel is set to open in December.

The hotel will receive its certification of occupancy within the next few days, meaning the building is still under minor construction.

Marriott associates will be coming in to do their punch list, training, and assessment of the facility prior to opening.

“We don’t plan to have an official grand opening until a few months after our opening,” said Josh Chapman with Ra-Lin Construction. “But the message is to everyone, we’re almost there.”

The hotel lobby will provide a view of the downtown Lafayette Square. It will include a new concept of communal tables and communal pods where you can charge your phones and computers.

The 90-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel will include two meeting rooms, a full-service bar, a restaurant called The Bistro that will be open for breakfast and dinner, and a Starbucks.

The hotel will also include a putting green, splash pad, and 10-foot long fire pit for guests.

For a look at the menu of The Bistro, click here.

