Steel beams fall off semi-truck causing JR Allen EB near Bradley Park Drive closure

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and first responders were on the scene of an accident on JR Allen Parkway eastbound near the Bradley Park Drive exit.

According to a lieutenant with the Columbus Police Department, steel beams being hauled by an 18-wheeler fell off the truck after the semi had to slam on brakes to avoid a wreck. This happened around 5:45 p.m. ET.

Those steel beams are across the eastbound lanes of JR Allen Parkway causing the eastbound lanes to be shut down.

No injuries were reported in the accident. The road was closed for several hours as crews try and remove the steel beams from the road. As of 9:15 p.m. ET, the road has since been re-opened.

