Wreaths Across America: Help remember our veterans this holiday season

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) – A group of community members in East Alabama and West Georgia are working to ensure that our fallen veterans are remembered during the holiday season.

Each December, a wreath-laying ceremony called Wreaths Across America, is held at national cemeteries across the United States.

A similar ceremony will be held at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery on Saturday, December 16 at noon ET.

Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery is the resting place for almost 10,000 veterans and it is the goal of Wreaths Across America to ensure that every one of those headstones is covered by a live wreath during the holiday season.

Each wreath must be sponsored, whether by the family or friends of loved ones laid to rest there or by businesses and organizations that want to do their part in remembering those brave men and women who served our great nation.

Wreaths are $15 each, and for every two sponsored, a third is donated for free thanks to the Auburn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

To sponsor a wreath, go to www.FortMitchellWreaths.org and click on the link to sponsor a wreath. You’ll be directed to the Wreaths Across America site where you can sponsor a wreath for Ft. Mitchell.

You can also call 1-877-385-9504, and press 5 at the options menu to sponsor a wreath. Tell the operator you’d like to sponsor a wreath for the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery location and provide them with the number AL0007 to get the 3 for 2 deal.

The ceremony will take place, rain or shine, Saturday, December 16 at noon ET and the public is encouraged to attend.

There will be guest speakers, wreath placements for each of the Armed Services, and, upon conclusion, everyone in attendance will help place thousands of wreaths on the headstones of our veterans.

