Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station, AL - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station, AL

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTVM Viewer) (Source: WTVM Viewer)
(WTVM) -

Firefighters are working to contain a possible structure fire on Lee Rd 222, in Smiths Station, AL.

It is unknown whether there are any injuries related to this fire or the cause.

Details are limited and New Leader 9 crews are on the scene working to find out more.

Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station, AL

    Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station, AL

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:04 AM EST2017-11-13 05:04:46 GMT
    (Source: WTVM Viewer)(Source: WTVM Viewer)
    Firefighters are working to contain a possible structure fire on Lee Rd 222, in Smiths Station, AL. It is unknown whether there are any injuries related to this fire or the cause. Details are limited and New Leader 9 crews are on the scene working to find out more. Check back for updates.  Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
    Firefighters are working to contain a possible structure fire on Lee Rd 222, in Smiths Station, AL. It is unknown whether there are any injuries related to this fire or the cause. Details are limited and New Leader 9 crews are on the scene working to find out more. Check back for updates.  Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>

  • Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre releases statement

    Woman accuses GA Rep. Calvin Smyre of 1996 sexual assault; Smyre releases statement

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:39 PM EST2017-11-13 03:39:36 GMT
    Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre. (Source: Calvin Smyre/Facebook)Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre. (Source: Calvin Smyre/Facebook)

    A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.

    More >>

    A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.

    More >>

  • BBB offers tips for seasonal job searching

    BBB offers tips for seasonal job searching

    Sunday, November 12 2017 3:31 PM EST2017-11-12 20:31:56 GMT
    (Source: WTVM File)(Source: WTVM File)

    The Christmas holiday is inching closer and this means an influx of people will be looking for a seasonal job.

    More >>

    The Christmas holiday is inching closer and this means an influx of people will be looking for a seasonal job.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly