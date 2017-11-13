Columbus couple remains in jail after arrest for printing counterfeit money

A Columbus couple remains in jail days after being arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit money.

Jeremy Velazquez, 22, and 30-year-old Amber Bullard were arrested last week on forgery charges.

Investigators say before making the arrest, they received a tip that the two were printing fake U.S. currency. A court date for the two suspects have not been released.

Both face 10 charges of forgery each.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.