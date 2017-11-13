Opelika police searching for 2 Raceway robbery suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika police searching for 2 Raceway robbery suspects

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Opelika Police Department) (Source: Opelika Police Department)
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) -

Opelika police are searching for two men who reportedly burglarized a gas station.

Pictures of one of the suspects have been released. According to investigators, the suspect was caught on camera breaking into the Raceway gas station on Marvyn Parkway last Thursday morning.

Both suspects were reportedly wearing black hoodies pulled up tight around their faces.

If you think you recognize the suspect in the surveillance photo, you are asked to call Opelika police. 

  Man rescued by off-duty Lee Co. deputy passes away

    The man rescued by an off-duty deputy after driving into a lake has passed away. 

  Fire crews fight structure fire in Smiths Station

    Firefighters are working to contain a possible structure fire on Lee Rd 222, in Smiths Station, AL. It is unknown whether there are any injuries related to this fire or the cause.

  Goodwill observes Veterans Day with multi-employer job fair

    Goodwill will recognize Veterans Day with a job and resource fair Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Columbus. In honor of veterans and military personnel, the multi-employer job fair will include over 27 employers looking to fill over 300 positions. 

