Opelika police searching for 2 Raceway robbery suspects

Opelika police are searching for two men who reportedly burglarized a gas station.

Pictures of one of the suspects have been released. According to investigators, the suspect was caught on camera breaking into the Raceway gas station on Marvyn Parkway last Thursday morning.

Both suspects were reportedly wearing black hoodies pulled up tight around their faces.

If you think you recognize the suspect in the surveillance photo, you are asked to call Opelika police.

