Roy Moore sexual assault claims make New York Daily News' front page

Sexual assault allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate, Roy Moore, are not only making headlines. The claims are also making eye-catching front pages.

The cover of the New York Daily News reads, “Creep Home Alabama,” and is accompanied by a picture of Moore.

The text is a play on the popular song, “Sweet Home Alabama,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Today’s coverage of the Alabama Senate race follows a Washington Post article alleging that Moore engaged in sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32-years-old.

