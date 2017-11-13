FIRST TO ALERT: Daily highs are seasonable except on Wednesday. Check forecast here.

(WTVM) - It's a new work week and it brings changing weather! After a cloudy and cool weekend temperatures will return to seasonable average under sunny skies. We're expecting dry and sunny conditions all work week long.

Tomorrow cooler temperatures will nudge in dropping highs into the mid to upper 60s for Tuesday and low to mid 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s for the next few mornings. Highs will return to the low 70s by Thursday.

Going into Friday and the weekend you'll notice a few more clouds around with showers moving in Saturday. The rain should move out by Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures move back in dropping highs to near 60 for Sunday afternoon!

