Goodwill observes Veterans Day with multi-employer job fair

Goodwill will recognize Veterans Day with a job and resource fair Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Columbus.

In honor of veterans and military personnel, the multi-employer job fair will include over 27 employers looking to fill over 300 positions. Fifteen community resource partners will also be present. Goodwill hopes to offer unemployed veterans or soldiers the opportunity to find employment in the local area.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center.

Anyone is welcome to the fair; however, veterans and military workers will have priority interviewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location:

Goodwill-Columbus Career Center

2601 Cross Country Dr. Bldg. A

Columbus, GA 31906

