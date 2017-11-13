Goodwill observes Veterans Day with multi-employer job fair - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Goodwill observes Veterans Day with multi-employer job fair

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Goodwill) (Source: Goodwill)
COLUMBUS, GA -

Goodwill will recognize Veterans Day with a job and resource fair Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Columbus.

In honor of veterans and military personnel, the multi-employer job fair will include over 27 employers looking to fill over 300 positions. Fifteen community resource partners will also be present. Goodwill hopes to offer unemployed veterans or soldiers the opportunity to find employment in the local area.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center.

Anyone is welcome to the fair; however, veterans and military workers will have priority interviewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location:

Goodwill-Columbus Career Center

2601 Cross Country Dr. Bldg. A

Columbus, GA 31906

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • breaking

    5-year-old shot near Riverview Apartments in Phenix City

    5-year-old shot near Riverview Apartments in Phenix City

    Monday, November 13 2017 1:38 PM EST2017-11-13 18:38:39 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Phenix City police are investigating a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 12 around 8:47 p.m. 

    More >>

    Phenix City police are investigating a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 12 around 8:47 p.m. 

    More >>

  • Police search for suspect in theft from Home Depot in AL, GA

    Police search for suspect in theft from Home Depot in AL, GA

    Monday, November 13 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-11-13 18:32:31 GMT
    (Source: Facebook, @lagrangepolicedept)(Source: Facebook, @lagrangepolicedept)

    Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.

    More >>

    Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing expensive tools from Home Depot stores in two states.

    More >>

  • Columbus couple remains in jail after arrest for printing counterfeit money

    Columbus couple remains in jail after arrest for printing counterfeit money

    Monday, November 13 2017 1:13 PM EST2017-11-13 18:13:52 GMT
    Amber Bullard (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)Amber Bullard (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)

    A Columbus couple remains in jail days after being arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit money. Jeremy Velazquez, 22, and 30-year-old Amber Bullard were arrested last week on forgery charges. 

    More >>

    A Columbus couple remains in jail days after being arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit money. Jeremy Velazquez, 22, and 30-year-old Amber Bullard were arrested last week on forgery charges. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly