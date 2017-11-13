Man rescued by off-duty Lee Co. deputy passes away

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The man rescued by an off-duty deputy after driving losing control of his vehicle has passed away.

Dr. Richard Thomas Lovell, 83, passed away on Nov. 7. Dr. Lovell was the owner and operator of Oak Bowery Farms for 35 years and he has received numerous awards including the Alabama Outstanding Purebred Angus Breeder, the National Science Foundation Career Award, and Southern Arkansas University’s Outstanding Alumni Award in 2000.

The Lowell released the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Lovell:

"We are hurting, but we are grateful to everyone that came to his aid that day, most especially Mitch and Ray Allen. It was the perfect example of people coming together and taking care of one another, and it gave us the gift of being able to say our goodbyes. The people on the highway that day, the paramedics, nurses, doctors at Baptist South, they gave it their all for him. We are thankful."

His funeral was held last Friday at First United Methodist Church in Opelika. To read his full obituary click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.