5-year-old shot near Riverview Apartments in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 12 around 8:47 p.m.

When officers responded to Jack Hughston Hospital in reference to a person being shot, they found a 5-year-old receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the left leg.

The mother of the child told officers that the incident occurred while she was taking her children out of her vehicle in the parking lot near Riverview Apartments.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (334) 448 – 2841.

