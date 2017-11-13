Columbus ranks in the top 30 places to retire for $1K a month

If you’re looking for a place to retire, your search might be coming to an end. According to GOBankingRates, Columbus is one of the top 30 places in the country to retire for less than $1,000 a month.

GOBankingRates analyzed monthly expenditures for all major cities across the nation. The findings operate on the assumption that you own your home in that city and the only housing expenses you have are property taxes and maintenance costs. Things like utilities, groceries, and healthcare are also included in the findings.

To narrow the list of viable cities down to just 30, GOBankingRates included livability data from AreaVibes into the rankings. AreaVibe’s livability scores are based on nearby amenities, cost of living, crime rates, education, employment, housing, and weather.

So how does Columbus stack up?

With total monthly expenditures of $880.61 and a livability score of 69, Columbus lands in the twelfth spot on the list.

Other regional cities on the list include Montgomery, AL coming in at the eighth spot, Birmingham, Al ranked twenty-fourth, Macon, Ga, ranked twenty-seventh, and Huntsville, AL came in twenty-ninth. Topping off the list was El Paso, TX with total monthly expenditures of $893.25 and a livability score of 79.

Check out the full list of the best places to retire here.

