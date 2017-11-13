Thanksgiving Columbus Consolidated Government closures

Columbus is altering or suspending all non-emergency services in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the list below to make sure you know how these closures might affect you.

Waste/Recycle

If your household garbage, recycling, or yard waste is normally collected on Thursday, it will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 22 rather than Thursday, Nov. 23.

311 Citizens Service Center

Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove

Closed Thursday, Nov. 23

Recycling Center

Closed Thursday, Nov. 23

Parks and Recreation

Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

Animal Control

Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

METRA Bus Service

Thursday, Nov. 23-Administration Office closed and no bus schedule

Friday, Nov. 24-Administration Office closed and buses will run on the Saturday bus schedule

Recorder’s Court

Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and only the 8:00 a.m. session on Friday, Nov. 24

Civic Center/Ice Rink

Thursday, Nov. 23-Closed

Friday, Nov. 24-Administration Office closed and Columbus Ice Rink open with scheduled programming

