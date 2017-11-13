Traffic delays expected as portion of Main Street in LaGrange closed

A portion of Main Street in LaGrange, Ga is closed, so traffic delays throughout downtown LaGrange are expected.

Main Street in Downtown LaGrange between Frank Tigner Street and Hamilton Road is closed through Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 a.m.

Crews are paving Main Street, Byron Hurst Street, Cherry Street, and Bull Street.

Motorists are advised to remain patient, expect delays, and use caution.

Any vehicle parked along these roads are asked to be moved onto private property.

Crews are expected to be completed with the paving by Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m.

