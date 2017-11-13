Saint Nicholas Church, Twin Cedars help kids in crisis through Safe Families program

HAMILTON, GA (WTVM) – Saint Nicholas Church of Hamilton and Twin Cedars partnered to help children in need with a program called Safe Families. Whether that be children who are homeless or in a family crisis.

The church is the first to open their doors in Harris County connecting any child in need with temporary placement homes. Once a child is referred to the church they begin the placement process with families who can help.

For 18-year-old Maya Thomason, initially, she just wanted to make sure she finished high school before she was placed with her safe family.

"I became a safe family kid I’d say when my family hit hard times and we all kind of spread out because it was very sudden we all had to move and find a place to stay and I ended up staying with multiple friends because I had to go to school,” said Thomason.

Thomason has already earned some college credits with Columbus Technical College and is on her way to Georgia Military College in January seeking a degree in Psychology.

Thomason also said the program has inspired her to continue to work with the church.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.