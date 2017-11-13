Phenix City officer-involved shooting case presented to grand jury

13th Street and 11th Avenue in Phenix City on May 2017. (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – An officer-involved shooting case has been presented to a grand jury, Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis confirms.

The Cedric Mifflin officer-involved shooting case was presented to a grand jury last week.

The jury heard from an investigator from Montgomery that looked at the case as well as hear from eyewitnesses, viewed body and dash camera footage,

The grand jury decided to not return an indictment against the officer who shot Mifflin.

The officer-involved shooting happened in May 2017 after a police chase in Phenix City ended in a shooting.

