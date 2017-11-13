Child exploitation sting leads to 20+ arrests

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An undercover investigation has resulted in more than 20 people being arrested for electronic pornography and child exploitation.

“Operation Hidden Guardian” was a five-day proactive effort centered in Columbus. The operation took several months of planning.

The arrestees, ranging from age 22 to 55, traveled from areas around Columbus with the intent to meet a child for sex.

Some of the occupations of those arrested included forklift driver, mechanic, car wash attendant, military instructor, electrician, school custodian, research assistant and several were unemployed.

The goal of this operation was to arrest people who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex. The operation also targeted those who are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor.

During this multi-day operation, investigators had more than 600 exchanges with subjects on various social media and internet platforms.

Several agencies participated in this operation including:

Athens-Clarke County Police Department

Floyd County Police Department Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC)

Glynn County Police Department

LaGrange Police Department

Marietta Police Department

Tallapoosa Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

United States Secret Service

“The Columbus Police Department works daily to protect the safety of the citizens of our community, especially those that are unable to protect themselves,” said Columbus Police Department’s Chief Ricky Boren.

The following were arrested and charged in Muscogee County as part of “Operation Hidden Guardian:”

Austin Pierce, 26, of Columbus - Car wash attendant

Reginald Crowell, 36, of Pittsview, AL – Unemployed

Jonathan Jenkins, 23, of Columbus – Treatment Operator

Brian Cocoran, 42, of Columbus – Unemployed

Ji Won Kim, 26, of Atlanta – Unemployed

Derrick Smalls, 38, of Phenix City, AL – Military instructor

Robert Moore, 31, of Ladonia, AL – Tech Specialist

Collis Eaton, 48, of Midway, AL – Electrician

Kenneth Jordan, 29, of Columbus – Research assistant

Edwin Nieves, 55, of Columbus – Customer Service worker

Ke Song, 24, of Auburn, AL – Student

Christopher McGowan, 32, of Mechanicsburg, PA – Industrial Mechanic

Jarrod Long, 27, of Columbus – City Maintenance Worker

Jimmy Cobb, 35, of Columbus – Mechanic

Uthemes Taylor, 30, of Columbus – Forklift Driver

Michael Everett, 22, of Columbus – Unemployed

Harold Bates, 35, of Selma, AL – Pipe welder

Dereck Weldon, 30, of Columbus – Unemployed

Gary Whitfield, 28, of Columbus – Unemployed

William Pruitt, 48, of Franklin, NC – School custodian

Eric Menefee, 50, of Opelika, AL - Unemployed

