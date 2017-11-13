Mattel unveils first Barbie to wear a hijab

Mattel has unveiled a new history-making Barbie in honor of an American Olympian.

During last year’s 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first American Olympian to compete while wearing a hijab.

This doll, made in Muhammad’s likeness, marks the newest inductee into the Barbie “Shero” series. The name combines the words she and hero.

According to Mattel, the “Sheros” program was created in honor of women who break boundaries.

Muhammad was also included on Time Magazine’s 2016 list of “100 Most Influential People” and has her own clothing line.

The new doll is the first Barbie to wear a hijab and will be available starting in 2018.

