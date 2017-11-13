Special election on Tuesday for Phenix City District 2 seat

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – On Tuesday, Phenix City voters head to the polls to fill a seat on the city council.

The District 2 seat is open after the death of Johnnie Robinson Jr. in August. Three people have their names on the ballot for the November election.

Steve Franklin, Vickey Carter Johnson, and Baxley Oswalt are all vying for the district two seat.

Polls will be open for the special election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. with a runoff if necessary December 19.

