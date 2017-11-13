Two Glenwood Gators sign letters of intent

We're at the early signing period for college sports and a pair of Glenwood Gators made it official with their schools.

Kayson Boatner and Andrew Tillery are headed to the next level in softball and baseball.

Boatner's on her way to Anderson University in South Carolina, while Tillery earned a division one scholarship to North Carolina State.

A great opportunity for both as they continue their careers.

You can see the full interviews in the videos above.

