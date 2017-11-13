Columbus High sends 5 athletes to next level

Five Columbus High Blue Devils signed their letters of intent in various sports Monday afternoon.

Ben Carr's headed to Georgia Southern on a golf scholarship.

Jonathan Brand signed with East Georgia State College for baseball.

Hanna Morales is off to Shorter College to play softball.

Tiondra Grant inked her letter of intent with Kennesaw State in track.

Nyah Whittlesey makes Auburn-Montgomery her next stop on a volleyball scholarship.

