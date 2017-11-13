Russell County Sheriff hosts class on homicide investigation

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Monday was the start of a three-day class for law enforcement on a homicide investigation.

There were officers in attendance from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

Instructor Vernon Geberth is a retired Lt. Commander and Forensic consultant from the NYPD homicide division in the Bronx, who has written several books on proper steps to take when doing a homicide investigation.

The class went over everything from wound structure, presentation, format, and also evidence.

Taylor says Russell County has also benefitted from hosting this class, for every ten students he gets to send one of his investigators for free.

"It's easy to forget the little things to get investigators to do that become important later on. Part of the class is giving them a checklist field guide to a homicide or suicide or an accidental death,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The class is going on at the Marriott over in Phenix City. This is the ninth year for Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor hosting this event.

