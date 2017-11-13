Columbus Tech hosts international festival celebrating diversity

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Technical College's Adult Education division is hosting an international festival to celebrate the diversity of its students.

The festival will give students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to honor and display the rich cultures of people living in Columbus.

“We are so thankful the students we serve want to share their culture and history with our program and school,” said April Hopson, director of Adult Education. “We are all together in this great big world and learning about others and their cultures gives everyone a wider view of who the world is made of!”

There will be a celebration of dances, games, and food as guests get the chance to explore traditions from cultures from around the world.

The event takes place at Columbus Tech on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Carl Patrick Hall Student Center.

For more information, call 706-641-5694.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.