1 injured in accident on Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and first responders are investigating an accident involving what appears to be a pedestrian.

The accident happened on the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street and traffic is down to one lane.

One person has been injured and has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. We do not yet know the extent of their injuries at this time.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.