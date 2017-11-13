Columbus police searching for 2 missing teen boys

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teen boys.

According to police, 17-year-old Corey Shelp and 16-year-old Joshua Reynolds were last seen in the area of 9th Street on November 1.

Shelp was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white pants. He is described as 5’9’’ weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Joshua was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. He is described as 5’7’’ weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please call 911 or (706) 653-3449.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.