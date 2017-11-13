Vigil held to remember lives lost in Texas massacre, Phenix City homicide

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – People in Columbus coming together Monday night to remember those lost in the Texas church shooting.

The Tri-City Unity along with several other churches reflecting on all of the lives lost in Texas and the lives lost here in the Tri-City.

Not only were they thinking about the 36 homicides in Columbus, but they also mentioned the recent homicide on South Railroad Street in Phenix City.

People came out lit candles and said a few words of prayer.

“We as people who profess to be Christians still can come together for one common purpose and that's to pray together in the spirit of unity because the violence and the things that have happened in our region are happening because we're divided but when we come back together then we can see some things cease,” said Dr. Walter Taylor, Senior Pastor of the Life Church of Columbus.

The group hopes that this won't be the last event of its type. They hope more people will come together to support the community.

