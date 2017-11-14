Man charged with arson following Eufaula house fire

A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly burning down someone’s home in Eufaula.

Jermaine Underwood, 23, is accused of participating in setting a house on fire in the 900 block of Monroe Street. According to police, the fire caused significant damage to the residence.

Underwood was charged with arson and burglary. More charges are pending and the incident is still under investigation. Underwood is being held at the Eufaula City Jail and is awaiting a court date.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.