Boys and Girls Clubs of Lee Co. hosts Cops and Curls dance for girls

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County will host a community-wide event for girls in Auburn Nov. 16.

The Cops and Curls dance is a free event for girls in grades K-7th. The goal of the dance is to build positive relationships with law enforcement and self-esteem in the girls of Lee County.

All local law enforcement from the Auburn Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Opelika Police Department are participating in the event.

Cops and Curls takes place Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. The dance will feature a red carpet, raffle drawings, icebreakers, a photo booth and more.

For tickets to the dance, call 334-502-131, or click here.

