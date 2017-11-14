FIRST TO ALERT: looking ahead to a weekend rain chance & a sneak peek at Thanksgiving

(WTVM) - We're waking up this morning with cool temperatures as we start in the 30s and 40s. It will be another sunny day with seasonable afternoon highs - maybe a touch cooler than yesterday. We'll top out in the mid 60s. Wednesday will only reach the low to mid 60s but still quiet and sunny. The morning lows will stay in the 40s for the remainder of the work week.

As we get into the weekend there will be an approaching front that will increase cloud cover for Saturday and bring our next rain chance. Looks like we'll see showers Saturday morning through early evening with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler air moves in behind this passing front dropping afternoon highs into the upper 50s through Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 30s for Monday and Tuesday morning. This means widespread frost could be an issue.

Going into the rest of Thanksgiving week - temperatures rebound for Tuesday and Wednesday but another boundary could pass bringing even cooler air for Thanksgiving Day. Stay tuned!

