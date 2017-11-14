Police searching for missing Eufaula man

Police are looking for a missing man from Eufaula.

Benjamin Moore, 62, was reported missing by his family over the weekend. Moore also goes by the name “Pig.”

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have seen Moore or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 334-687-1200.

