UPDATE: 2 dogs die following house fire on Stonewall Dr.

Phenix City police are investigating a shooting on Sunday, leaving a 5-year-old boy injured. The mother of the child tells officers that the incident happened while she was taking her children out of her car near Riverview Apartments.More >>
Two men arrested in a multi-agency sting appeared before a judge, pleading not guilty to charges of child exploitation in Columbus Recorder’s Court.More >>
Young people in the Chattahoochee Valley getting a chance to celebrate veterans. In honor of Veterans Day, the students at Ridgecrest Elementary School participating in a flying air show.More >>
Representatives from Dollar General surprised teachers and students of Blanchard Elementary School in Columbus with a holiday surprise Tuesday.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.More >>
The suspected shooter was killed by law enforcement, a county sheriff's spokesman said. The number of dead may rise.More >>
Kindness, compassion, empathy and patience can go a long way -- even in Walmart.More >>
When we started our undercover investigation, we focused on the LACE program, an overtime detail that allows troopers to write tickets for parish governments and make extra money. But we quickly realized questions about potential payroll fraud extended to regular State Police shifts, funded by every taxpayer in Louisiana.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
The Drug Enforcement Agency has classified marijuana as a Schedule One drug since the 1970s, because it’s not considered to have a valid medicinal use.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
