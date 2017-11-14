UPDATE: 2 dogs die following house fire on Stonewall Dr.

Firefighters responded to house fire in Columbus Tuesday morning that left two dogs dead.

The fire started in the front of the home located at Stonewall Drive. Rescuers were working to resuscitate dogs who were affected by the fire, but they did not survive.

The Red Cross and firefighters are still on the scene.

It was confirmed that this incident was an electrical fire.

