PCPD searching for person of interest in homicide investigation

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Derek Thomas from Phenix City to question him in reference to the shooting death of Jennifer Chambers on Nov. 8 at a home on the 1700 block of South Railroad Street.

According to police, Thomas had been dating Chambers prior to her death.

Thomas is also wanted for bail jumping on a prior third-degree domestic violence case from 2014 that didn’t involve the victim in the shooting death.

If you have any information about this case or may know of Thomas’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Phenix City police at 334-448-2800.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.