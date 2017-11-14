SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 14 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 14

(Source: WTVM Sports Leader 9) (Source: WTVM Sports Leader 9)

(WTVM) - Chambers Academy has been on the doorstep two years running and now they're getting a third shot at a state title. Chambers Academy versus Patrician is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

Chambers ran the table during the regular season for the second year in a row, then has proceeded to rack up wins in the AISA quarterfinals versus Marengo and in the semis versus Abbeville Christian.

The Rebels have been an offensive powerhouse— averaging over 42 points a game in those dozen wins this season. Things kick off Friday night at 1 p.m. ET, Noon CT at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Tune in Friday at 11 p.m. ET for all the scores and highlights on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Friday, Nov. 18

Games TBA

