SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 14

(WTVM) - Chambers Academy has been on the doorstep two years running and now they're getting a third shot at a state title. Chambers Academy versus Patrician is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

Chambers ran the table during the regular season for the second year in a row, then has proceeded to rack up wins in the AISA quarterfinals versus Marengo and in the semis versus Abbeville Christian.

The Rebels have been an offensive powerhouse— averaging over 42 points a game in those dozen wins this season. Things kick off Friday night at 1 p.m. ET, Noon CT at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Tune in Friday at 11 p.m. ET for all the scores and highlights on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Be sure to follow Sports Leader 9’s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman on Twitter.

Mobile users click here to vote for the play of the week.

Friday, Nov. 18

Games TBA

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.