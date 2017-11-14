Georgia GOP Lt. Governor candidate makes Columbus stop

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Candidates in the race for Georgia’s next Governor and Lieutenant Governor already getting to work.

Tuesday night, Lt. Governor candidate and State Representative Geoff Duncan came to Columbus and spoke about his candidacy at an event sponsored by the Columbus/Muscogee County Republican Party.

Duncan played professional baseball for the Florida Marlins for 6 years. After his baseball career, Geoff went into entrepreneurship, taking a business from his living room to a full-scale operation. In 2013, he was sworn in as State Representative.

“The message I continue to bring with me across Georgia is just one that I think really fits in with other folks here in Georgia I mean my background is so much different than most folks running for statewide office. I cut my teeth into the business world and now I’m cutting into politics to make a difference,” said Duncan.

People who came out to the event got a chance to have a meal with the candidate and meet with him to hear his vision. Duncan thinks he can work for better and bolder policies that create a culture rewarding good policy over politics.

