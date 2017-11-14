2 teenage boys go missing from group home on 9th Street

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing teenage boys.

According to police, 17-year-old Corey Shelp and 16-year old Joshua Reynolds went missing November 1, almost two weeks ago.

We've learned that the boys were living in a group home on 9th Street which is where they went missing from.

We talked with a neighbor who says he usually sees the boys roaming around the neighborhood, but hasn't seen them lately.

“I see them walking in the neighborhood you know all dirty and stuff but I haven’t seen them in about a week now,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

Columbus police say Corey Shelp was wearing a white t-shirt and white pants while Joshua Reynolds was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Corey and Joshua's whereabouts call 911 or call the Columbus Police Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449

The Columbus Police Special Victims Unit has formed a team to investigate cold cases of missing people, some dating back 30 years.

