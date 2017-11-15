Mayor's Christmas Motorcade accepting gifts for hospital patients

The city of Columbus will deliver gifts to local hospitals that serve persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs during the holiday season.

The Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade encourages community participation to donate gifts for patients, many of who could not receive gifts or be recognized without the motorcade.

Donated items from organizations, businesses, churches, schools, citizens and employees of the Columbus Consolidated Government will be delivered to West Central Georgia Regional Hospital Dec. 8.

Everyone can participate by dropping off toiletries, hygiene items, new clothing, hard candy, new books, and magazines to area Fire and EMS stations or the Public Safety Building before Nov. 30.

Drop Off Locations:

Public Safety Building: 510 10th Street

Fire and EMS stations:

205 E 10th St, Columbus, GA 31901

510 E 10th St, Columbus, GA 31901

1905 3rd Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

3601-3773 Giddens Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

1126 Brown Ave, Columbus, GA 31906

5343 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

1501-, 1547 Benning Dr, Columbus, GA 31903

4617 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

1045 33rd St, Columbus, GA 31904

200 N Oakley Dr, Columbus, GA 31906

5844 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

6700 Lynch Rd, Midland, GA 31820

5225 Cargo Dr, Columbus, GA 31907

1180 Old River Rd, Fortson, GA 31808

2000 American Way, Columbus, GA 31909

