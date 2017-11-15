Mayor's Christmas Motorcade accepting gifts for hospital patient - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mayor's Christmas Motorcade accepting gifts for hospital patients

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
The city of Columbus will deliver gifts to local hospitals that serve persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs during the holiday season.

The Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade encourages community participation to donate gifts for patients, many of who could not receive gifts or be recognized without the motorcade.

Donated items from organizations, businesses, churches, schools, citizens and employees of the Columbus Consolidated Government will be delivered to West Central Georgia Regional Hospital Dec. 8.

Everyone can participate by dropping off toiletries, hygiene items, new clothing, hard candy, new books, and magazines to area Fire and EMS stations or the Public Safety Building before Nov. 30.

Drop Off Locations:

Public Safety Building: 510 10th Street

Fire and EMS stations:

 205 E 10th St, Columbus, GA 31901

 510 E 10th St, Columbus, GA 31901

 1905 3rd Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

 3601-3773 Giddens Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

 1126 Brown Ave, Columbus, GA 31906

 5343 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

 1501-, 1547 Benning Dr, Columbus, GA 31903

 4617 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

 1045 33rd St, Columbus, GA 31904

 200 N Oakley Dr, Columbus, GA 31906

 5844 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

 6700 Lynch Rd, Midland, GA 31820

 5225 Cargo Dr, Columbus, GA 31907

 1180 Old River Rd, Fortson, GA 31808

 2000 American Way, Columbus, GA 31909

