LaGrange store burglarized twice in 24 hours

A store in LaGrange was robbed twice within in 24 hours last week.

The Pure Food Mart on Hamilton Road was first burglarized Wednesday, Nov. 8.

LaGrange police released surveillance video that shows two suspects filling up garbage bags with items from inside the store. Both men had their faces covered with what appears to be t-shirts.

The store was robbed again the next day. According to police, one suspect entered to store around 3 a.m. and took items from behind the counter. The suspect had a hoodie pulled tight over his face during the robbery.

Police say all three suspects wore gloves during the robberies.

If you recognize these men, you are asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

