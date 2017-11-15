FIRST TO ALERT: Looking ahead to a weekend rain chance & the arrival of cooler air

(WTVM) - This morning is quite the chilly one with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Temperatures return to more seasonable lows and highs for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies on tap.

The weekend brings big weather changes with showers moving in Saturday and moving out early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be mild - in the low 70s - but they will cool down for Sunday as cooler air takes over. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s Sunday afternoon and dip into the mid 30s Sunday night. This means widespread frost is expected Monday morning. Some might be near the freezing mark.

Afternoon highs return to the 60s for Thanksgiving week with sunshine through Tuesday. More clouds and light showers work in on Wednesday but dry skies are expected for Thursday. This will be a changing forecast so stay tuned!

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on the forecast, and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.