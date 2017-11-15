Military Matters: West Georgia company honors veterans with bus ride to NIM

A West Georgia company provides veterans with their own special day.

For the past nine years, Batson-Cook, located in West Point, GA, has brought veterans to visit the National Infantry Museum in Columbus. The veterans arrive at the museum in what the company calls the “honor bus.”

Veterans from West Point, LaGrange, Newnan, and other surrounding areas who can’t visit the museum on their own are given the opportunity to join the trip.

