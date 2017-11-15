CPD searching for missing man last seen on Oct. 26

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a missing man last seen on Oct. 26.

Deandre Sumbry, 22, is described as weighing 170 pounds, 5’10,” with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen on Cornell Avenue.

If you have any information on this missing person call 911 or (706) 653-3449.

