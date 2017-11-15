Columbus man arrested for child molestation appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation appearing in Recorders Court Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 62-year-old Michael King is charged with raping a 12-year-old girl. The victim told police King had sex with her on multiple occasions this year.

King admitted to inappropriately touching the 12-year-old but denied having intercourse.

He also pleads not guilty to all charges. The case now bound over to Superior Court.

