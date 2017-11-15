Columbus man arrested for child molestation appears in court - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man arrested for child molestation appears in court

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michael King (Source: CPD) Michael King (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation appearing in Recorders Court Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 62-year-old Michael King is charged with raping a 12-year-old girl. The victim told police King had sex with her on multiple occasions this year.

King admitted to inappropriately touching the 12-year-old but denied having intercourse.

He also pleads not guilty to all charges. The case now bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly